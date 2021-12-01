The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

