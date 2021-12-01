The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Children’s Place worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $727,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

