The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Up 44.3% in November

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,116,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,968,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BCO traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 371,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.62. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.