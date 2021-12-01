Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Thai Oil Public from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

TOIPF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Thai Oil Public has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

