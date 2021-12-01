Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 3.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGSGY shares. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.5556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.