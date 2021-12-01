TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 108.1% in November

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the October 31st total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09. TFI International has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

