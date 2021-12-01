Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

