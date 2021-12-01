Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

