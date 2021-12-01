Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

