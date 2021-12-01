Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.34. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 12,378 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

