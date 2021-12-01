Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teleflex worth $50,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX opened at $297.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $297.27 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.