Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $754.50 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,111,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

