Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 550,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,139,239 shares.The stock last traded at $168.58 and had previously closed at $165.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

