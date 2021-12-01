TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TCG BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.