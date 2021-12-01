Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.16 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 6,917,313 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

