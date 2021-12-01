Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Taseko Mines worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.