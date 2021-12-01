Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $247.97. 36,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average is $245.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.