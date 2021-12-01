Tapmydata Trading Up 18.6% This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00315571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,431,342 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

