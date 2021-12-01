Tamar Securities LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

