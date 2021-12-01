Tamar Securities LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $812.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $433.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $764.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

