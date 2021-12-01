Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.38

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 2914691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

