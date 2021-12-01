Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $361.22.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

