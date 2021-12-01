SynLev (SYN) Market Cap Achieves $114,997.93

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $114,997.93 and $664,420.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

