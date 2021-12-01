Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

