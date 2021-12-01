SYNC Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,540.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.71 million and $6,540.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00315989 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,436,655 coins and its circulating supply is 121,711,174 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

