Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.