Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,657 shares of company stock valued at $16,902,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.