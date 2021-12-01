Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,717 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 29,658 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

