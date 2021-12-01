Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

