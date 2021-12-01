Symmetry Partners LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

NYSE XPO opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

