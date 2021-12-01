Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

