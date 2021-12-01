Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,217 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of BYD opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

