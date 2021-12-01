Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) was up 7.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 2,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 782,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Specifically, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

