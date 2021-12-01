Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.95

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 194291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.