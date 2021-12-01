Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Sells $163,359.75 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $610.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 248.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

