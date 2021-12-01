Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.84

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 129941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$95.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.