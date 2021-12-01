SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post sales of $385.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.90 million to $407.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. SunPower has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

