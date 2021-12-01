Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Buys $86,200.00 in Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

