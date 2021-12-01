Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.25.

SUI stock opened at $188.58 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

