Summit X LLC Sells 55 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $316.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

