Summit X LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

