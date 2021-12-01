Summit X LLC Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

