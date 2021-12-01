Summit X LLC Buys 2,294 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit X LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.67.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.