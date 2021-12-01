Summit X LLC Acquires 15,572 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,313,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVDA stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200 day moving average of $216.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

