Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,958 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

