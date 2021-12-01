Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 417 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

