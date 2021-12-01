Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 124 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

CPRT stock opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

