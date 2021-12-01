Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

