Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,030 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 221,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

