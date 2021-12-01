Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

